Cause of Friday outage still under investigation

WENATCHEE — No obvious cause has yet been found for the day-long power outage that initially affected about 2,000 Chelan County PUD customers in central Wenatchee Friday, one of the coldest days of this winter season.

A few tests have yet to be performed on the Miller Substation, which shut down at around 6:30 a.m. Friday when the temperatures were close to zero, Chad Rissman, director of distribution and engineering, said Monday.

So far, they haven’t found an obvious cause, he…