Ice Storm Warning issued January 16 at 3:32PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...LIGHT ICING POSSIBLE TUESDAY MORNING AND AFTERNOON. HEAVY ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY... .SEVERAL ROUNDS OF MOISTURE OVERRUN THE VERY COLD AIR MASS IN PLACE. THE FIRST ROUND ARRIVES TUESDAY MORNING NEAR THE CASCADES AND SPREADS EAST LATE MORNING AND AFTERNOON. THIS WILL BE LIGHT BUT ALSO IN THE FORM OF SLEET...FREEZING RAIN...AND SNOW. HEAVIER

M.L.King Day

Hi17° Isolated Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Tonight

Lo10° Slight Chance Wintry Mix and Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi26° Wintry Mix

Tuesday Night

Lo24° Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi33° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo30° Wintry Mix Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi37° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo28° Cloudy

Friday

Hi35° Rain Likely

Friday Night

Lo26° Snow Likely

Cause of Friday outage still under investigation

by Christine Pratt
WENATCHEE — No obvious cause has yet been found for the day-long power outage that initially affected about 2,000 Chelan County PUD customers in central Wenatchee Friday, one of the coldest days of this winter season.

A few tests have yet to be performed on the Miller Substation, which shut down at around 6:30 a.m. Friday when the temperatures were close to zero, Chad Rissman, director of distribution and engineering, said Monday.

So far, they haven’t found an obvious cause, he…

