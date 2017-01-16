City and fire district renew agreement

WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee renewed its fire protection agreement Thursday with Chelan County Fire District 1.

The city will pay the district $126,000 in 2017 — a $48,400 increase from 2016.

The amount the city pays the fire district is based on property value. The fire district was created in 2015. In 2016, the city made a hasty estimate of its property value. The increased amount is a result of more accurate value estimates, Mayor Frank Kuntz said.