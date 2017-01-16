The Wenatchee World

Weather:

11°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 8:57AM PST until January 19 at 1:00AM PST by NWS

...TIMING OF WATCH HAS BEEN DELAYED UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING AND EXTENDED THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT. SIGNIFICANT ICE ACCUMULATIONS POSSIBLE FROM FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET IN THE LEE OF THE CASCADES. MIX OF SNOW...FREEZING RAIN...AND SLEET ACROSS THE EAST SLOPES AND NORTHERN MOUNTAIN VALLEYS... .THE INCOMING STORM SYSTEM IS ARRIVING SLOWER THAN PREVIOUSLY

M.L.King Day

Hi19° Slight Chance Wintry Mix and Patchy Freezing Fog

Tonight

Lo16° Chance Wintry Mix

Tuesday

Hi29° Wintry Mix Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Rain

Wednesday

Hi36° Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo29° Rain Likely then Slight Chance Rain

Thursday

Hi36° Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi34° Rain Likely

Friday Night

Lo24° Snow Likely

Don’t use crayons for makeup, and be careful about regular cosmetics

by By Seema YasminThe Dallas Morning News
Features
Send to Kindle
Print This

The recent Instagram trend of melting kids’ crayons with coconut oil to make vibrant lipsticks and eyeliners at home is actually a rehashed trend that’s been around for a while. The idea is simple: Melt a scoop of coconut oil in a pan, add a crayon of your choosing and stir. After all, even the fanciest lipsticks are simply paraffin wax and pigments. But is it safe to paint your face with crayons?

Brands such as Crayola have issued warnings…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 