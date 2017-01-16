Don’t use crayons for makeup, and be careful about regular cosmetics

The recent Instagram trend of melting kids’ crayons with coconut oil to make vibrant lipsticks and eyeliners at home is actually a rehashed trend that’s been around for a while. The idea is simple: Melt a scoop of coconut oil in a pan, add a crayon of your choosing and stir. After all, even the fanciest lipsticks are simply paraffin wax and pigments. But is it safe to paint your face with crayons?

Brands such as Crayola have issued warnings…