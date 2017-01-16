The Wenatchee World

Weather:

14°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 8:57AM PST until January 19 at 1:00AM PST by NWS

...TIMING OF WATCH HAS BEEN DELAYED UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING AND EXTENDED THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT. SIGNIFICANT ICE ACCUMULATIONS POSSIBLE FROM FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET IN THE LEE OF THE CASCADES. MIX OF SNOW...FREEZING RAIN...AND SLEET ACROSS THE EAST SLOPES AND NORTHERN MOUNTAIN VALLEYS... .THE INCOMING STORM SYSTEM IS ARRIVING SLOWER THAN PREVIOUSLY

M.L.King Day

Hi17° Slight Chance Wintry Mix and Patchy Freezing Fog

Tonight

Lo15° Chance Wintry Mix

Tuesday

Hi29° Wintry Mix Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Rain

Wednesday

Hi36° Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo29° Rain Likely then Slight Chance Rain

Thursday

Hi36° Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi34° Rain Likely

Friday Night

Lo24° Snow Likely

Downtown apartment fire forces evacuations

by Pete O'Cain
Business, Public Safety
WENATCHEE — About 15 to 20 downtown apartments at Wenatchee Avenue and First Street were evacuated early Monday morning after an apartment caught fire above Cycle Central bike shop.

The fire, reported at 3:30 a.m., was contained to one apartment, and none of the occupants were harmed, according to Capt. Doug Clark with Chelan County Fire District 1. He added that there were at least three smoke detectors in the apartment.

“Smoke detectors save lives,” Clark said. No other apartments were…

