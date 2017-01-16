Downtown apartment fire forces evacuations

WENATCHEE — About 15 to 20 downtown apartments at Wenatchee Avenue and First Street were evacuated early Monday morning after an apartment caught fire above Cycle Central bike shop.

The fire, reported at 3:30 a.m., was contained to one apartment, and none of the occupants were harmed, according to Capt. Doug Clark with Chelan County Fire District 1. He added that there were at least three smoke detectors in the apartment.

“Smoke detectors save lives,” Clark said. No other apartments were…