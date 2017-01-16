The Wenatchee World

11°

Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 8:57AM PST until January 19 at 1:00AM PST by NWS

...TIMING OF WATCH HAS BEEN DELAYED UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING AND EXTENDED THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT. SIGNIFICANT ICE ACCUMULATIONS POSSIBLE FROM FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET IN THE LEE OF THE CASCADES. MIX OF SNOW...FREEZING RAIN...AND SLEET ACROSS THE EAST SLOPES AND NORTHERN MOUNTAIN VALLEYS... .THE INCOMING STORM SYSTEM IS ARRIVING SLOWER THAN PREVIOUSLY

M.L.King Day

Hi19° Slight Chance Wintry Mix and Patchy Freezing Fog

Tonight

Lo16° Chance Wintry Mix

Tuesday

Hi29° Wintry Mix Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Rain

Wednesday

Hi36° Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo29° Rain Likely then Slight Chance Rain

Thursday

Hi36° Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi34° Rain Likely

Friday Night

Lo24° Snow Likely

EPA denies $1 billion-plus in claims from toxic Colorado mine spill

Reuters
DENVER — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday denied $1.2 billion in claims for economic losses stemming from a 2015 toxic wastewater spill accidentally triggered by the agency at a defunct Colorado mine, that fouled waterways in three states.

The EPA said in a statement that it was “not legally able to pay” damage claims over the discharge from the century-old Gold King Mine, located near the town of Silverton in southwestern Colorado.

Farmers, ranchers and river-running raft companies,…

