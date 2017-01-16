EPA denies $1 billion-plus in claims from toxic Colorado mine spill

DENVER — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday denied $1.2 billion in claims for economic losses stemming from a 2015 toxic wastewater spill accidentally triggered by the agency at a defunct Colorado mine, that fouled waterways in three states.

The EPA said in a statement that it was “not legally able to pay” damage claims over the discharge from the century-old Gold King Mine, located near the town of Silverton in southwestern Colorado.

Farmers, ranchers and river-running raft companies,…