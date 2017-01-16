Flu kills elderly NCW resident

EAST WENATCHEE — one Chelan County resident in their 90s has died as a result of contracting the flu, The Chelan-Douglas Health District says.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, influenza activity in Washington state is considered widespread — the highest level of flu activity. Widespread flu activity was also reported in 20 other states.

The increase in influenza activity is normal for this time of year, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

A…