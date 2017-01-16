Marriage licenses

Chelan County
Francisco Morales, 28, of East Wenatchee, and Perla Karina Rocha, 39, of Wenatchee
Ruby Pina Corona, 19, and Jorge Francisco Villanueva Garibay, 18, both of Cashmere
Larry Alan Strampher, 57, of East Wenatchee, and Venus Mary Salas, 57, of Wenatchee
Deborah Ann Lee, 59, and Christopher Allen Sutherland, 58, both of East Wenatchee
Cody Douglas Stentz, 31, and Misty Dawn Sylvia Oden, 38, both of East Wenatchee
Alejandra Garcia, 23, and Luis Miguel Pio Morales, 24, both of Chelan
Shaun…
