Marriage licenses

Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 8:57AM PST until January 19 at 1:00AM PST by NWS

...TIMING OF WATCH HAS BEEN DELAYED UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING AND EXTENDED THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT. SIGNIFICANT ICE ACCUMULATIONS POSSIBLE FROM FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET IN THE LEE OF THE CASCADES. MIX OF SNOW...FREEZING RAIN...AND SLEET ACROSS THE EAST SLOPES AND NORTHERN MOUNTAIN VALLEYS... .THE INCOMING STORM SYSTEM IS ARRIVING SLOWER THAN PREVIOUSLY

M.L.King Day Hi19 ° Slight Chance Wintry Mix and Patchy Freezing Fog

Tonight Lo16 ° Chance Wintry Mix

Tuesday Hi29 ° Wintry Mix Likely

Tuesday Night Lo26 ° Rain

Wednesday Hi36 ° Rain

Wednesday Night Lo29 ° Rain Likely then Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Hi36 ° Cloudy

Thursday Night Lo27 ° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Hi34 ° Rain Likely