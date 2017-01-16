The Wenatchee World

Ice Storm Warning issued January 16 at 3:13PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...LIGHT ICING POSSIBLE TUESDAY MORNING AND AFTERNOON. HEAVY ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY... .SEVERAL ROUNDS OF MOISTURE OVERRUN THE VERY COLD AIR MASS IN PLACE. THE FIRST ROUND ARRIVES TUESDAY MORNING NEAR THE CASCADES AND SPREADS EAST LATE MORNING AND AFTERNOON. THIS WILL BE LIGHT BUT ALSO IN THE FORM OF SLEET...FREEZING RAIN...AND SNOW. HEAVIER

M.L.King Day

Hi17° Isolated Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Tonight

Lo11° Slight Chance Wintry Mix and Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi26° Wintry Mix

Tuesday Night

Lo24° Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi33° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo30° Wintry Mix Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi37° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo28° Cloudy

Friday

Hi35° Rain Likely

Friday Night

Lo26° Snow Likely

Murray, Cantwell criticized for vote to block prescription drugs from Canada

by By Bob YoungSeattle Times staff reporter
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell are facing questions and criticism about their votes against a proposal aimed at making it easier to import inexpensive prescription drugs from Canada.

The Washington Democrats joined 11 other party colleagues Wednesday in opposing an amendment sponsored by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. The amendment to the budget reconciliation bill to allow pharmacies, wholesalers and individuals to import medicines failed with just 46 votes. But it won…

