Ice Storm Warning issued January 16 at 3:32PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...LIGHT ICING POSSIBLE TUESDAY MORNING AND AFTERNOON. HEAVY ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY... .SEVERAL ROUNDS OF MOISTURE OVERRUN THE VERY COLD AIR MASS IN PLACE. THE FIRST ROUND ARRIVES TUESDAY MORNING NEAR THE CASCADES AND SPREADS EAST LATE MORNING AND AFTERNOON. THIS WILL BE LIGHT BUT ALSO IN THE FORM OF SLEET...FREEZING RAIN...AND SNOW. HEAVIER

Tonight

Lo10° Slight Chance Wintry Mix and Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi26° Wintry Mix

Tuesday Night

Lo24° Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi33° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo30° Wintry Mix Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi37° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo28° Cloudy

Friday

Hi35° Rain Likely

Friday Night

Lo26° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi34° Chance Rain/Snow

NCW’s young chefs face off for Top Chef title

by K.C. Mehaffey
WINTHROP — After 20 minutes of prep and 35 minutes of competition with some tense moments, the roomful of supporters joined in the countdown from 10 to zero while three high school teams readied for the final buzzer.

Last Wednesday’s Top Chef competition at Sun Mountain Lodge near Winthrop had the feel of a high school sporting event, complete with teamwork, a time clock, and a lively group of spectators.

There were, however, some significant exceptions.

There were no cheerleaders,…

