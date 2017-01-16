NCW’s young chefs face off for Top Chef title

WINTHROP — After 20 minutes of prep and 35 minutes of competition with some tense moments, the roomful of supporters joined in the countdown from 10 to zero while three high school teams readied for the final buzzer.

Last Wednesday’s Top Chef competition at Sun Mountain Lodge near Winthrop had the feel of a high school sporting event, complete with teamwork, a time clock, and a lively group of spectators.

There were, however, some significant exceptions.

There were no cheerleaders,…