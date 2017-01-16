The Wenatchee World

Weather:

11°

Forecast

Weather

Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 8:57AM PST until January 19 at 1:00AM PST by NWS

...TIMING OF WATCH HAS BEEN DELAYED UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING AND EXTENDED THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT. SIGNIFICANT ICE ACCUMULATIONS POSSIBLE FROM FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET IN THE LEE OF THE CASCADES. MIX OF SNOW...FREEZING RAIN...AND SLEET ACROSS THE EAST SLOPES AND NORTHERN MOUNTAIN VALLEYS... .THE INCOMING STORM SYSTEM IS ARRIVING SLOWER THAN PREVIOUSLY

M.L.King Day

Hi19° Slight Chance Wintry Mix and Patchy Freezing Fog

Tonight

Lo16° Chance Wintry Mix

Tuesday

Hi29° Wintry Mix Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Rain

Wednesday

Hi36° Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo29° Rain Likely then Slight Chance Rain

Thursday

Hi36° Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi34° Rain Likely

Friday Night

Lo24° Snow Likely

People & Places

by Lindsay Francis
Congratulations

Chelan Douglas Volunteer Attorney Services has recognized the following attorneys:

  • Margene Barr, of Gellatly Agency Inc., has been re-elected as the personal lines chairperson for the Association of Risk Association of Risk Managers Northwest for 2017.
  • Emily Gale, November volunteer attorney of the month. Gale donated over 40 hours of time during November.

Mark Heminger, co-owner of Gellatly Agency Inc., has been re-elected the president of the Association of Risk Managers Northwest for 2017.

Tom Janisch, December volunteer…

