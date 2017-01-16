Scores of migrants feared dead, 13 bodies found in Mediterranean
ROME — At least eight migrants died when their boat overturned off the coast of Libya on Saturday but the death toll may be much higher, the Italian coastguard said.
Four people have been rescued but the survivors reported that more than a hundred were on board when the boat capsized around 30 miles off Libya, a coastguard spokesman said.
French and Italian naval and merchant vessels as well as a plane and a helicopter were involved in rescue operations,…