SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit

A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.

The 230-foot rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 9:54 a.m. PST to deliver 10 satellites into orbit for Iridium Communications Inc.

“It’s a clean sweep — 10 for 10,” SpaceX launch commentator John Insprucker said after the satellites were released.

SpaceX founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk’s ambitious flight plans had been grounded…