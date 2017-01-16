Trump attacks civil rights leader who questioned his election win

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President-elect Donald Trump began a long holiday weekend that honors slain black civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. by attacking another rights activist and politician who had said he doesn’t see Trump as a “legitimate president.”

Democratic Representative John Lewis, of Georgia, said on a segment of “Meet the Press” released by NBC on Friday he thought hacking by Russians had helped Trump, a Republican, get elected in November. Lewis said he does not plan to…