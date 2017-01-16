Weather Service issues ice storm warning

NCW — Freezing rain, ice, and rain or snow. It’s all in the mix of possible weather for Tuesday and Wednesday in North Central Washington. And no matter what we get, driving could be treacherous.

“It’s just a really messy winter scenario,” said Rocco Pelatti, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Spokane. That scenario starts with an ice storm, and will be followed by rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains that could melt snow and ice and test the limits of storm drains, and lead to flooding.

“Pretty much the hazard we have now is the ice storm,” Pelatti said. Throughout North Central Washington, the ice storm warning goes from 7 a.m. Tuesday until 4 p.m. Wednesday. Ice could be light in the morning, with the heavier ice accumulations expected Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Some NCW locations could receive as much as a half an inch of ice. Ice will lead to extremely slick roads and sidewalks, and a greater possibility of power outages.

The freezing rain will be followed by sleet, with the possibility of snow in higher elevations, Pelatti said. The mountains could get between 6 and 16 inches of snow, so travelers are urged to check on pass reports before leaving.

The Wenatchee World will be posting news of school and road closures as soon as the information is available.

The city of Ephrata cautions that crews may not be able to barricade every impassible road, so drivers are asked to use caution, go slowly, and stay home if possible.