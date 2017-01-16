The Wenatchee World

Ice Storm Warning issued January 16 at 3:32PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...LIGHT ICING POSSIBLE TUESDAY MORNING AND AFTERNOON. HEAVY ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY... .SEVERAL ROUNDS OF MOISTURE OVERRUN THE VERY COLD AIR MASS IN PLACE. THE FIRST ROUND ARRIVES TUESDAY MORNING NEAR THE CASCADES AND SPREADS EAST LATE MORNING AND AFTERNOON. THIS WILL BE LIGHT BUT ALSO IN THE FORM OF SLEET...FREEZING RAIN...AND SNOW. HEAVIER

M.L.King Day

Hi17° Isolated Flurries and Patchy Freezing Fog

Tonight

Lo10° Slight Chance Wintry Mix and Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi26° Wintry Mix

Tuesday Night

Lo24° Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi33° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo30° Wintry Mix Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi37° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo28° Cloudy

Friday

Hi35° Rain Likely

Friday Night

Lo26° Snow Likely

Weather Service issues ice storm warning

by K.C. Mehaffey
NCW — Freezing rain, ice, and rain or snow. It’s all in the mix of possible weather for Tuesday and Wednesday in North Central Washington. And no matter what we get, driving could be treacherous.

It’s just a really messy winter scenario,” said Rocco Pelatti, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Spokane. That scenario starts with an ice storm, and will be followed by rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains that could melt snow and ice and test the limits of storm drains, and lead to flooding.

Pretty much the hazard we have now is the ice storm,” Pelatti said. Throughout North Central Washington, the ice storm warning goes from 7 a.m. Tuesday until 4 p.m. Wednesday. Ice could be light in the morning, with the heavier ice accumulations expected Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Some NCW locations could receive as much as a half an inch of ice. Ice will lead to extremely slick roads and sidewalks, and a greater possibility of power outages.

The freezing rain will be followed by sleet, with the possibility of snow in higher elevations, Pelatti said. The mountains could get between 6 and 16 inches of snow, so travelers are urged to check on pass reports before leaving.

The Wenatchee World will be posting news of school and road closures as soon as the information is available.

The city of Ephrata cautions that crews may not be able to barricade every impassible road, so drivers are asked to use caution, go slowly, and stay home if possible.

 

