The Wenatchee World

Weather:

17°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Ice Storm Warning issued January 17 at 2:53PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...AREAS OF HEAVY ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY... .HEAVY PRECIPITATION OVERRUNNING A COLD LOW LEVEL AIR MASS ARRIVES THIS EVENING AND CONTINUES INTO WEDNESDAY BRINGING THE POTENTIAL FOR HOURS OF FREEZING RAIN... SLEET...AND SNOW. HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW IS A NEAR CERTAINTY. HEAVY ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL

This Afternoon

Hi19° Wintry Mix

Tonight

Lo18° Wintry Mix

Wednesday

Hi31° Freezing Rain then Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo29° Wintry Mix Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi36° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi33° Rain/Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo26° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi33° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Art of Community | A concert to celebrate musician’s cancer recovery

by By Rufus WoodsPublisher
Send to Kindle
Print This

A year ago, Wenatchee musician Rebekah Poulson flew to Boston for life-saving surgery for a rare form of appendix cancer. On Saturday night, she's hosting a Celebration of Life concert to celebrate her miraculous recovery.  The free concert will be held at the Valley View Seventh-day Adventist Church in East Wenatchee at 120 10th St. N.E., from 7-9 p.m.

This event marks a remarkable comeback for Poulson who, for 20 years was the concertmistress of the Wenatchee Valley Symphony. There…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 