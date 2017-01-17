Art of Community | A concert to celebrate musician’s cancer recovery

A year ago, Wenatchee musician Rebekah Poulson flew to Boston for life-saving surgery for a rare form of appendix cancer. On Saturday night, she's hosting a Celebration of Life concert to celebrate her miraculous recovery. The free concert will be held at the Valley View Seventh-day Adventist Church in East Wenatchee at 120 10th St. N.E., from 7-9 p.m.

This event marks a remarkable comeback for Poulson who, for 20 years was the concertmistress of the Wenatchee Valley Symphony. There…