MOSES LAKE — The fate of a $135.3 million construction bond proposal will be decided by Moses Lake School District voters in a special election Feb. 14. If approved, the bond would pay for a new, second high school, a new elementary school and upgrades to the existing Moses Lake High School.

Of the total bond, $13.8 million would be spent for upgrades at MLHS.

One of the options considered by the school board was expanding MLHS, at an estimated…