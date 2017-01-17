Boys & Girls club receives $5,500 donation

WENATCHEE — The Brewster Boys & Girls club received a $5,500 donation from the National Association of Professional Mortgage Women-Wenatchee Valley during the NAPMW annual luncheon Jan. 10 at the Town Toyota Center.

Out of the $5,500 donation, $600 is specifically earmarked for scholarships to cover membership fees for 20 local children. The remainder of the funds will support the club’s daily operations including purchasing materials like art supplies, books, pencils and paper.