The Wenatchee World

Weather:

14°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Hydrologic Outlook issued January 17 at 12:00AM PST until January 17 at 6:00PM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues this week... A change in the weather pattern this week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland

Overnight

Lo10° Slight Chance Wintry Mix and Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi21° Wintry Mix

Tuesday Night

Lo20° Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo29° Wintry Mix Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi36° Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi34° Rain

Friday Night

Lo26° Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi35° Chance Rain

Boys & Girls club receives $5,500 donation

by Lindsay Francis
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — The Brewster Boys & Girls club received a $5,500 donation from the National Association of Professional Mortgage Women-Wenatchee Valley during the NAPMW annual luncheon Jan. 10 at the Town Toyota Center.

Out of the $5,500 donation, $600 is specifically earmarked for scholarships to cover membership fees for 20 local children. The remainder of the funds will support the club’s daily operations including purchasing materials like art supplies, books, pencils and paper.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 