Ice Storm Warning issued January 17 at 2:53PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...AREAS OF HEAVY ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY... .HEAVY PRECIPITATION OVERRUNNING A COLD LOW LEVEL AIR MASS ARRIVES THIS EVENING AND CONTINUES INTO WEDNESDAY BRINGING THE POTENTIAL FOR HOURS OF FREEZING RAIN... SLEET...AND SNOW. HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW IS A NEAR CERTAINTY. HEAVY ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL

This Afternoon

Hi19° Wintry Mix

Tonight

Lo18° Wintry Mix

Wednesday

Hi31° Freezing Rain then Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo29° Wintry Mix Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi36° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi33° Rain/Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo26° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi33° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Cargo jet crashes into Kyrgyz village, 37 killed

by Reuters
BISHKEK — A Turkish cargo jet smashed into a village in Kyrgyzstan on Monday as it tried to land at a nearby airport in dense fog, killing at least 37 people, Kyrgyz officials and the airline said.

According to airport officials, the Boeing 747 was supposed to make a stopover at Manas airport, near the capital Bishkek, on its way from Hong Kong to Istanbul, airport officials said, but it crashed in poor visibility at 7:31 a.m.

The plane plowed…

