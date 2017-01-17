The Wenatchee World

Weather:

17°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Flood Watch issued January 17 at 12:51PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...RAIN AND SNOWMELT MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING ISSUES BEGINNING WEDNESDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF IDAHO AND WASHINGTON, INCLUDING THE

This Afternoon

Hi17° Wintry Mix Likely

Tonight

Lo16° Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo29° Wintry Mix Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi36° Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi34° Rain

Friday Night

Lo26° Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi35° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

City to replace Lincoln Park’s Nixon-era picnic shelter

by Pete O'Cain
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — The city Parks Department plans to replace a 45-year-old picnic shelter at Lincoln Park with one almost double in size.

The shelter will be built at the same time as improvements are made to the park’s stage and restrooms.

The new shelter is expected to be about 1,500 square feet, featuring:

<> Vandal-resistant tables

<> Electrical outlets

<> LED lighting similar to that at Washington Park

<> New hose bib to allow users access to water

The project…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 