City to replace Lincoln Park’s Nixon-era picnic shelter

WENATCHEE — The city Parks Department plans to replace a 45-year-old picnic shelter at Lincoln Park with one almost double in size.

The shelter will be built at the same time as improvements are made to the park’s stage and restrooms.

The new shelter is expected to be about 1,500 square feet, featuring:

<> Vandal-resistant tables

<> Electrical outlets

<> LED lighting similar to that at Washington Park

<> New hose bib to allow users access to water

The project…