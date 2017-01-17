College life

Hydrologic Outlook issued January 17 at 12:00AM PST until January 17 at 6:00PM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues this week... A change in the weather pattern this week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland

Overnight Lo10 ° Slight Chance Wintry Mix and Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday Hi21 ° Wintry Mix

Tuesday Night Lo20 ° Freezing Rain

Wednesday Hi32 ° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night Lo29 ° Wintry Mix Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday Hi36 ° Cloudy

Thursday Night Lo27 ° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Hi34 ° Rain

Friday Night Lo26 ° Rain/Snow