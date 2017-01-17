Commentary | Crossing the line from brash to unlikeable

SEATTLE — They were once a brash collection of misfits. They are now a dismissive group of egomaniacs.

They were once known for the resolve they showed in victory. They are now known for the grace they lack in defeat.

The Seahawks have been everything from dominant, to mesmerizing, to maddening to heartbreaking — all points on an emotional gamut that has compelled fans for years. But one thing they aren't is likable.

Not anymore, at least.

About 20 minutes…