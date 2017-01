Flood Watch issued January 17 at 12:51PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...RAIN AND SNOWMELT MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING ISSUES BEGINNING WEDNESDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF IDAHO AND WASHINGTON, INCLUDING THE

This Afternoon Hi17 ° Wintry Mix Likely

Tonight Lo16 ° Freezing Rain

Wednesday Hi32 ° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night Lo29 ° Wintry Mix Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday Hi36 ° Cloudy

Thursday Night Lo27 ° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Hi34 ° Rain

Friday Night Lo26 ° Rain/Snow

Saturday Hi35 ° Chance Rain