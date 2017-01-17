Dawn Anna Morgan

East Wenatchee, WA

Dawn Anna Morgan, 80, fondly known as “Momo” to grandchildren, of East

Wenatchee, WA, peacefully walked into the arms of her Savior at her home with

family present, January 12, 2017. Dawn was born in Yakima, WA, to Frances

(Bishop) Maib and Basil Maib, December 3, 1936. She greatly enjoyed her early

years spent in Grandview, WA, especially frequent visits to her grandparents’

farm in Sunnyside, WA. Dawn graduated from Moscow High School in 1955. As a

youth, Dawn was active in the Moscow Church of God youth group, and while

recruiting new youth members, she met her future husband, James Philip Morgan.

Dawn attended the University of Idaho, receiving her Bachelor’s and Master’s

degrees in Elementary Education, first teaching in Ephrata, WA, and then

Milwaukie, OR. Jim and Dawn were married in a garden wedding at her home in

Moscow on August 19, 1961. Dawn then taught elementary in Potlatch, ID, as Jim

completed his Master’s of Education Degree at the University of Idaho,

graduating in 1963, at which time Dawn also proudly received her PHT; “Put

Husband Through” certificate. They moved to East Wenatchee, WA, to settle

down, plant a cherry orchard, and start a family. Dawn taught fourth grade for

the Wenatchee School District until the arrival of their first child in 1965.

Dawn cherished family and friends. Her love for Christ and her peaceful,

generous spirit was an inspiration to her children, grandchildren and friends.

She and Jim hosted countless youth group events, family reunions, with

constant small and large get togethers of family and friends in their home and

at their poolside. Dawn enjoyed expressing her creativity through teaching,

photography, landscaping, and scrapbooking many albums about her family.

Surviving Dawn are three living children and their spouses: son, Trent, and

wife, Laura Morgan of Lewiston, ID; daughter, Lana, and husband, David Rose,

and son, Rhett, and wife, Katrina Morgan, all of East Wenatchee; 12

grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of dear friends. Dawn was

preceded in death by her husband, Jim Morgan, July 7, 1988; and by her mother

and father.

Services and Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at

Kingdom Embassy Church in East Wenatchee, conducted by Pastor Wil Connor.

Funeral arrangements are through Heritage Memorial Chapel with visitation at

the Heritage Chapel at 19 Rock Island Road on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, from

1:00-5:00 p.m. Pallbearers: Garhett, Mitchell, Nathan, and Seth Morgan and

David, Caleb and Josiah Rose. All donations in memoriam can be made to Dawn’s

estate and will support the ongoing adoption of her 13th granddaughter from

Burundi, Africa, through All God’s Children. You are invited to view her

online guestbook at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com.