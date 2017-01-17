Eastmont vs. Wenatchee high schools basketball fundraiser: “Stop Polio Now”

This Friday night’s basketball game between Eastmont High School and Wenatchee High School includes a polio vaccine fundraiser contributing to winners worldwide. One local high school team will leave the gym victorious and countless children around the globe will be funded to receive free polio shots. The Jan. 20 game and fundraiser will be held in the Eastmont High School gym, start time 7:30 p.m.

Wenatchee Rotary Club and volunteer community members will be collecting donations during the game to…