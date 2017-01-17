The Wenatchee World

Flood Watch issued January 17 at 12:51PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...RAIN AND SNOWMELT MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING ISSUES BEGINNING WEDNESDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF IDAHO AND WASHINGTON, INCLUDING THE

This Afternoon

Hi17° Wintry Mix Likely

Tonight

Lo16° Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo29° Wintry Mix Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi36° Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi34° Rain

Friday Night

Lo26° Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi35° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Eastmont vs. Wenatchee high schools basketball fundraiser: “Stop Polio Now”

by Tricia Cook
This Friday night’s basketball game between Eastmont High School and Wenatchee High School includes a polio vaccine fundraiser contributing to winners worldwide. One local high school team will leave the gym victorious and countless children around the globe will be funded to receive free polio shots. The Jan. 20 game and fundraiser will be held in the Eastmont High School gym, start time 7:30 p.m.

Wenatchee Rotary Club and volunteer community members will be collecting donations during the game to…

