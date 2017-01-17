Friends may influence children’s fear and anxiety
Parents may have a lot to do with how children react to scary things, but a new study suggests kids’ response to fear may also be heavily influenced by their friends.
In an experiment, researchers gave kids 7 to 10 years old information about scary-looking animals. They assessed how children felt on their own, and again after kids discussed their perceptions with friends.
After speaking to friends, children tended to shift their opinions to match how their friends felt about…