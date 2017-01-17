Funeral Service Directory

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Eloise Hoffner, 92, of Quincy: 1 p.m. burial at Quincy Cemetery, followed by a 2 p.m. celebration of life service at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 716 3rd Ave. S.E., Quincy. Viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy. Arrangements by Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel.

Duane R. “Tony” Eldred, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. A Rosary vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the church. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Dawn Morgan, 80, of East Wenatchee: 10 a.m. funeral service at Kingdom Embassy Church. Viewing will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Wilford I. Stevens, 88, of East Wenatchee: 1:30 p.m. celebration of life, with Pastor Dallas Stringer officiating, at Eastmont Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Friday, Jan. 20

Mary Louise “Lou” Babst, 94, of Wenatchee: 1:30 p.m. memorial Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Wenatchee. A private inurnment will follow at Wenatchee City Cemetery. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Lovene Reiman, 89, of East Wenatchee: Noon commemoration service at Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky, East Wenatchee. A committal service and entombment will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Mausoleum Chapel, Evergreen Memorial Park, East Wenatchee. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel.

Robert “Bob” Shreiner, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. services at the Wenatchee Brethren Baptist Church, 535 Okanogan Avenue, Wenatchee. A reception will follow in the lower level Fellowship Hall. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.