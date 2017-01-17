Glen C. Hagstrom

Ice Storm Warning issued January 17 at 2:53PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...AREAS OF HEAVY ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY... .HEAVY PRECIPITATION OVERRUNNING A COLD LOW LEVEL AIR MASS ARRIVES THIS EVENING AND CONTINUES INTO WEDNESDAY BRINGING THE POTENTIAL FOR HOURS OF FREEZING RAIN... SLEET...AND SNOW. HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW IS A NEAR CERTAINTY. HEAVY ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL

This Afternoon Hi19 ° Wintry Mix

Tonight Lo19 ° Wintry Mix

Wednesday Hi31 ° Freezing Rain then Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night Lo29 ° Wintry Mix Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday Hi36 ° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night Lo25 ° Slight Chance Snow

Friday Hi33 ° Rain/Snow Likely

Friday Night Lo26 ° Snow Likely

Saturday Hi33 ° Chance Rain