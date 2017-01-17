Home in a boxStudents and builder find new use for steel freight containers

WENATCHEE — How could a few old steel shipping containers unite an on-the-job “classroom” with a Foothills Middle School classroom?

You’d be surprised. Brandon Littrell, was. He’s co-owner of Leavenworth’s One-Way Construction.

This professional builder is converting eight steel shipping containers — the kind you’d see passing by on a freight train or stacked high at commercial port — into a cozy vacation home near Lake Wenatchee for one of his clients.

Littrell, 30, certainly knows the working end of…