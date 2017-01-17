Istanbul club gunman caught

ISTANBUL — The gunman suspected of killing 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Day has been caught by police in the city’s Esenyurt district, the Hurriyet newspaper website and other media reports said on Tuesday.

The man, who media quoted police as saying had operated under the cover name Abu Muhammed Horasani, was caught in a hideout with his four-year-old son, Hurriyet said. The reports could not immediately be confirmed.

Dozens of people have previously been detained…