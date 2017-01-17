Jillian Payton selected for honors choir

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee High School student Jillian Payton has been selected to perform at the 2017 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall with the Honors Women’s Choir.

Payton will perform as a soprano 1 in the choir, which consists of the highest-rated high school performers worldwide.

Payton has studied voice for seven years and is a member of the Wenatchee High School Jazz and Chamber Choirs and the Hy-Tones Quartet. She is taking private lessons from Amy Edwards at the…