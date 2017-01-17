Last man on moon dies

Eugene Cernan, the last astronaut to walk on the moon — an experience that he said made him “belong to the universe,” died on Monday at the age of 82, the U.S. space agency said.
Cernan, who was also the second man to walk in space, died surrounded by his family, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration said in a statement without providing details.
A separate statement from his family and released by NASA said his death came after “ongoing…
