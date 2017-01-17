Library survey now underway

NCW — The North Central Regional Library has opened a public survey for feedback from the public. Completed surveys should be returned by Feb. 1.

The survey is available at ncrl.org. Copies in English and Spanish are available at any of the 30 branch libraries in Chelan, Douglas, Grant , Okanogan and Ferry counties.

Survey results will advise the library in creating a long-range plan that will guide future spending priorities.

For more information on the survey or planning process, contact…