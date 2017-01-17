Manson Apple Blossom Royalty selection is Jan. 28
Manson's 2017 Apple Blossom Royalty Selection will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at Manson High School. Royalty candidates are, left to right, Maddee Ward, daughter of Scott and Landee Ward; Jasmine Pascasio, daughter of Jesus Pascasio and Liliana Medina; Baylee Ward, daughter of Scott and Landee Ward; Daicy Leyva, daughter of Victor Manuel and Norma Leyva; Rosellyn Lindert, daughter of Stanley and Marcella Lindert; Karina Mendoza, daughter of Francisco Mendoza and Rosalba Rodriguez; and Bianca Alexander, daughter of…