Hydrologic Outlook issued January 17 at 12:00AM PST until January 17 at 6:00PM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues this week... A change in the weather pattern this week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland

Overnight

Lo10° Slight Chance Wintry Mix and Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi21° Wintry Mix

Tuesday Night

Lo20° Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo29° Wintry Mix Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi36° Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi34° Rain

Friday Night

Lo26° Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi35° Chance Rain

March planned in solidarity with national movement

by Lindsay Francis
WENATCHEE — A Women’s March on the Wenatchee Valley will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at 900 Ferry St.

The march is part of a national movement advocating that local representatives work to support marginalized groups through equal pay for equal work, minimum wage, health care, tax, education and entitlement reform.

The march is open to all members of the public including men and boys, people of color, immigrants and people of all gender identities, ethnicities, ages, abilities, religions…

