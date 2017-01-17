March planned in solidarity with national movement

WENATCHEE — A Women’s March on the Wenatchee Valley will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at 900 Ferry St.

The march is part of a national movement advocating that local representatives work to support marginalized groups through equal pay for equal work, minimum wage, health care, tax, education and entitlement reform.

The march is open to all members of the public including men and boys, people of color, immigrants and people of all gender identities, ethnicities, ages, abilities, religions…