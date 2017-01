DALLAS — Three game-tying or game-winning field goald went down in the last two minutes of the Packers’ 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night, culminating in a 51-yard walkoff field goal by Mason Crosby as time expired.

The play was set up when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers found Jared Cook for a 36-yard completion on 3rd and 20.