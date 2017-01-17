Photo Gallery:Wild beat Coquitlam in hockey action

Ice Storm Warning issued January 17 at 5:40AM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...LIGHT ICING POSSIBLE TODAY. HEAVY ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY... .SEVERAL ROUNDS OF MOISTURE WILL OVERRUN THE VERY COLD AIR MASS CURRENTLY IN PLACE. THE FIRST ROUND ARRIVES THIS MORNING NEAR THE CASCADES AND SPREADS EAST LATE MORNING AND AFTERNOON. THIS WILL BE LIGHT BUT ALSO IN THE FORM OF SLEET...FREEZING RAIN...AND SNOW.

Today Hi21 ° Wintry Mix Likely

Tonight Lo20 ° Freezing Rain

Wednesday Hi32 ° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night Lo29 ° Wintry Mix Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday Hi36 ° Cloudy

Thursday Night Lo27 ° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Hi34 ° Rain

Friday Night Lo26 ° Rain/Snow

Saturday Hi35 ° Chance Rain