Plum leads No. 8 UW women over No. 19 ASU

TEMPE, Ariz. — UW guard and superstar Kelsey Plum overcame a tough first half to score 13 of the Huskies’ last 17 points, totalling 15 in the fourth quarter to lead the Huskies over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday in Arizona.

The win brings UW’s record to 18-2 overall, 6-1 in league play.

Plum surpassed the 3,000 career scoring mark earlier in the week.