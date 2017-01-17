The Wenatchee World

Weather:

17°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Ice Storm Warning issued January 17 at 2:53PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...AREAS OF HEAVY ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY... .HEAVY PRECIPITATION OVERRUNNING A COLD LOW LEVEL AIR MASS ARRIVES THIS EVENING AND CONTINUES INTO WEDNESDAY BRINGING THE POTENTIAL FOR HOURS OF FREEZING RAIN... SLEET...AND SNOW. HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW IS A NEAR CERTAINTY. HEAVY ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL

This Afternoon

Hi19° Wintry Mix

Tonight

Lo18° Wintry Mix

Wednesday

Hi31° Freezing Rain then Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo29° Wintry Mix Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi36° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi33° Rain/Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo26° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi33° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Porter leads No. 8 Nathan Hale over No. 7 Oak Hill

by World news services
Send to Kindle
Print This

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Nearly 3,000 miles separate Nathan Hale High School and Springfield College’s Naismith Court at Blake Arena. Michael Porter Jr. and the rest of the Raiders felt no jet lag from the trip, putting away Oak Hill Academy 80-77 Monday.

Porter, who was named a McDonald’s All-American on Sunday, dropped 37 points on the Warriors, 20 of which came in the first half. He added five rebounds with four assists and a trio of steals.

“Maybe this is the…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 