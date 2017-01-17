The Wenatchee World

Weather:

17°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Flood Watch issued January 17 at 12:51PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...RAIN AND SNOWMELT MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING ISSUES BEGINNING WEDNESDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF IDAHO AND WASHINGTON, INCLUDING THE

This Afternoon

Hi17° Wintry Mix Likely

Tonight

Lo16° Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo29° Wintry Mix Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi36° Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi34° Rain

Friday Night

Lo26° Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi35° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Prep spotlight: Cashmeres Abbie Johnson has taken the lessons she learned as an underclassman to help lead this year’s Bulldogs to the top of the 1A girls hoops state rankings

by Daniel Rubens.World sports writer
Send to Kindle
Print This

Three years ago, Abbie Johnson was a small fish in a big pond; a freshman starter for a veteran Cashmere girls basketball team with high aspirations. Today, the size of the pond is still the same, as Cashmere once again harbors hopes of a deep run in the 1A girls basketball state tournament. But Johnson is no longer the frightened freshman. Instead, the now-senior is the driving force leading the Bulldogs on a season-long journey toward greatness.

In her Cashmere…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 