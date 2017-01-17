The Wenatchee World

Weather:

17°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Flood Watch issued January 17 at 12:51PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...RAIN AND SNOWMELT MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING ISSUES BEGINNING WEDNESDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF IDAHO AND WASHINGTON, INCLUDING THE

This Afternoon

Hi17° Wintry Mix Likely

Tonight

Lo16° Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo29° Wintry Mix Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi36° Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi34° Rain

Friday Night

Lo26° Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi35° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Quincy’s MEChA chapter helps Latino students plan for higher education

by Tricia Cook
Send to Kindle
Print This

In the 1960s, Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán (or MEChA) originated as a means of empowering Latino students through unification and non-violence in often turbulent political times. Today’s Quincy High School’s chapter of MEChA helps students experience and celebrate Spanish-speaking culture while helping members of the Latino community plan for, and realize their goals for higher education. 

“I have always been interested in social justice. Always,” said Quincy’s MEChA director Susan Rose. Rose sensed a big divide between cultures in…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 