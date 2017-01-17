The Wenatchee World

Roger H. Eckhardt

Dryden, WA

Roger H. Eckhardt, 87, longtime resident of Dryden, WA, was born in Lewistown,
MT, in 1929. He passed away January 13, 2017, in Apache Junction, AZ. During
the depression the family moved west to Conconully, WA. After his early years
in Conconully, he moved to Sunnyslope, where he started school. The family
moved to East Wenatchee, where he started school in 1935 and Roger graduated
from Wentachee High School, as there was no Eastmont High School at that time.
Roger joined the Army in 1948 and served his country in the Army of Occupation
in Japan, serving as director of the Japanese motor pool for the U.S. military
vehicles during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1951 and
did orchard work until 1953, when he worked as automotive painter for North
Central Chevrolet. He married Donna Mae Jacobs January 12, 1953. He later
worked for Tilly Equipment for several years and for Alcoa as Millwright until
establishing his tractor and orchard equipment repair shop in Dryden in 1964.
Roger and his wife operated Roger’s repair in Dryden until 1978, when they
joined the association of Baptists for World Evangelism and moved to Papua New
Guinea on Special Assignment, where he became grounds, maintenance and student
supervisor and purchasing agent for Goroka Baptist Bible College for ten
years. Upon leaving Goroka in 1988, he returned to Dryden to restart Roger’s
Repair, and retired in 1999. Thinking it would be fun to drive a forklift at
Independent Warehouse, he went to work there for several years, graduating to
straddle carrier driver and eventually became the main mechanic for the
packing line. He and Donna both retired from there in 2001. During the repair
shop years, they spent 16 weeks on a house boat, traveling 350 miles of the
Amazon River from the cross roads of Colombia, Brazil and Peru up to Iquitos.
Since Roger’s “middle name” is “help”, he did many jobs for the missionaries
on the 53’ house boat named the Mensajero (the Messenger). One of his special
jobs was the total overhaul of the house boat’s two, three cylinder Detroit
Diesel engines, and repairs to 14 KW Onan Diesel Generators. A favorite place
was visiting Machu Picchu in Cuzco, Peru, which was established by the Inca
Indians. It had been vacated by the time the Spaniards came in 1572. He was a
member of the Mid Valley Baptist Church in Dryden.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Donna; one son, Dale (Sandra);
grandchildren: Myles (Stephanie), Chelsea (finance Dave); and great-
grandchildren: Allison, Hunter and Kyler.

A Funeral Service will be held at Mid Valley Baptist Church in Dryden, WA, on
Thursday, January 19, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be held at the Mt.
Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. Ward’s Funeral Chapel is in charge of
arrangements.

