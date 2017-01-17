Shead tears ACl, more

RENTON — Seahawks starting cornerback DeShawn Shead suffered a “significant” left knee injury that involves more than just an ACL tear.
“There’s some other stuff, some other things that did go on, but I can’t tell you the specifics of it,” Carroll said. “It was a significant ACL injury with some of the other things that normally happen.
“It’s going to be all the way until next season before he really gets to start seeing how far along he is and…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.