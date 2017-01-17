Shead tears ACl, more

RENTON — Seahawks starting cornerback DeShawn Shead suffered a “significant” left knee injury that involves more than just an ACL tear.

“There’s some other stuff, some other things that did go on, but I can’t tell you the specifics of it,” Carroll said. “It was a significant ACL injury with some of the other things that normally happen.

“It’s going to be all the way until next season before he really gets to start seeing how far along he is and…