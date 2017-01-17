Sherman played through MCL sprain for half season

RENTON — Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman played through an MCL injury in the second half of the season, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

“Honestly, I didn’t realize we hadn’t revealed it,” Carroll said. “I don’t even remember what game it was. It was somewhere in the middle — I don’t know. He was fine about it. He didn’t miss anything. The same with [quarterback] Russell [Wilson]. He was fine about it. I don’t know how they do that, but they…