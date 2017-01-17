The Wenatchee World

Weather:

14°

Forecast

Weather

Hydrologic Outlook issued January 17 at 12:00AM PST until January 17 at 6:00PM PST by NWS

...Rain and snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues this week... A change in the weather pattern this week will bring above freezing temperatures to much of the region and the potential for significant rainfall to far eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland

Overnight

Lo10° Slight Chance Wintry Mix

Tuesday

Hi21° Wintry Mix Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo20° Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo29° Wintry Mix Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi36° Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi34° Rain

Friday Night

Lo26° Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi35° Chance Rain

Sherman played through MCL sprain for half season

by World news services
RENTON — Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman played through an MCL injury in the second half of the season, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

“Honestly, I didn’t realize we hadn’t revealed it,” Carroll said. “I don’t even remember what game it was. It was somewhere in the middle — I don’t know. He was fine about it. He didn’t miss anything. The same with [quarterback] Russell [Wilson]. He was fine about it. I don’t know how they do that, but they…

