Ice Storm Warning issued January 17 at 2:53PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...AREAS OF HEAVY ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY... .HEAVY PRECIPITATION OVERRUNNING A COLD LOW LEVEL AIR MASS ARRIVES THIS EVENING AND CONTINUES INTO WEDNESDAY BRINGING THE POTENTIAL FOR HOURS OF FREEZING RAIN... SLEET...AND SNOW. HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW IS A NEAR CERTAINTY. HEAVY ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL

This Afternoon

Hi19° Wintry Mix

Tonight

Lo18° Wintry Mix

Wednesday

Hi31° Freezing Rain then Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo29° Wintry Mix Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi36° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi33° Rain/Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo26° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi33° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Snow in the forecast for ski hills around the region

by World news services
NCW — Say aloha to the sunshine as wild weather is forecast with snow initially falling late Monday, and then quickly shifts to gusty winds, heavy rain and a high avalanche danger, which won’t be a pretty sight on the hillsides for skiers and snowboarders.

A winter storm watch has been issued for the northern Cascades with 10 to 13 inches of snow expected at places like Mount Baker and Stevens Pass late Monday through Tuesday with a snow level going…

