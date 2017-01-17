Snow in the forecast for ski hills around the region

NCW — Say aloha to the sunshine as wild weather is forecast with snow initially falling late Monday, and then quickly shifts to gusty winds, heavy rain and a high avalanche danger, which won’t be a pretty sight on the hillsides for skiers and snowboarders.

A winter storm watch has been issued for the northern Cascades with 10 to 13 inches of snow expected at places like Mount Baker and Stevens Pass late Monday through Tuesday with a snow level going…