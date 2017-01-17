The Wenatchee World

Two injured in Blewett Pass wreck

by Pete O'Cain
BLEWETT PASS — Two western Washington residents were briefly hospitalized following a collision on Blewett Pass Monday afternoon.

A Washington State Patrol spokesperson said Amanda Kieszling, 44, of Tacoma, was attempting to pass a semi-truck about 3:30 p.m. southbound on Highway 97 near milepost 171 when her pickup truck vehicle lost control and struck the semi-truck.

The pickup truck crossed the northbound lane, rolled and then came to rest on its passenger side, according to state patrol.

Kieszling and her…

