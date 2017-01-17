Velma Alberta Stahlberg Hedlund
Velma Alberta Stahlberg Hedlund
September 6, 1925 - January 1, 2017
Velma Alberta Stahlberg Hedlund was promoted to her eternal home with her Lord
Jesus Christ on January 1, 2017, at the age of 91. She had been well cared for
by her East Wenatchee family for several years and as a resident of the
Blossom Creek Memory Care Facility in Wenatchee for the past five months. Born
September 6, 1925, in Strathcona, MN, to Albert and Jennie Shay Stahlberg.
Velma spent her early years in North Dakota, moving with her parents to
LaConner, WA, in 1937, where she completed her schooling and graduated from
LaConner High School. She married Stanley Hedlund of Mount Vernon, WA, in July
1944. She and Stanley operated a small dairy farm in Stanwood, WA, from about
1948 until 1968. After leaving Stanwood, they resided in Everett and then
Silver Lake for about 35 years. Velma was an active member of Breath of Life
Church, East Wenatchee, shortly after moving to East Wenatchee from Silver
Lake, WA, in 2005.
She is survived by three sons and four daughters-in-law: Robert and Sherry
Hedlund of East Wenatchee, WA, Lloyd and Vicki Hedlund of Augusta, GA, Jim and
Norma Jean Hedlund of Coulee City, WA, and Margaret Hedlund of Arlington, WA;
12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Isabelle Tingley of
Sedro-Wooley, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; son,
Craig of Arlington, WA; and sisters, Irene Stahlberg and Leona Oas.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Breath of Life Church at 1:00
p.m on Saturday, January 21, 2017, with a reception following. A second
service will be celebrated in LaConner, WA, at the LaConner Civic Garden
Center at 11:00 a.m. on February 11, 2017. Memorials may be made to the Breath
of Life Church, 65 23rd Street NE, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802.
