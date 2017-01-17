Velma Alberta Stahlberg Hedlund

September 6, 1925 - January 1, 2017

Velma Alberta Stahlberg Hedlund was promoted to her eternal home with her Lord

Jesus Christ on January 1, 2017, at the age of 91. She had been well cared for

by her East Wenatchee family for several years and as a resident of the

Blossom Creek Memory Care Facility in Wenatchee for the past five months. Born

September 6, 1925, in Strathcona, MN, to Albert and Jennie Shay Stahlberg.

Velma spent her early years in North Dakota, moving with her parents to

LaConner, WA, in 1937, where she completed her schooling and graduated from

LaConner High School. She married Stanley Hedlund of Mount Vernon, WA, in July

1944. She and Stanley operated a small dairy farm in Stanwood, WA, from about

1948 until 1968. After leaving Stanwood, they resided in Everett and then

Silver Lake for about 35 years. Velma was an active member of Breath of Life

Church, East Wenatchee, shortly after moving to East Wenatchee from Silver

Lake, WA, in 2005.

She is survived by three sons and four daughters-in-law: Robert and Sherry

Hedlund of East Wenatchee, WA, Lloyd and Vicki Hedlund of Augusta, GA, Jim and

Norma Jean Hedlund of Coulee City, WA, and Margaret Hedlund of Arlington, WA;

12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Isabelle Tingley of

Sedro-Wooley, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; son,

Craig of Arlington, WA; and sisters, Irene Stahlberg and Leona Oas.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Breath of Life Church at 1:00

p.m on Saturday, January 21, 2017, with a reception following. A second

service will be celebrated in LaConner, WA, at the LaConner Civic Garden

Center at 11:00 a.m. on February 11, 2017. Memorials may be made to the Breath

of Life Church, 65 23rd Street NE, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802.