Wenatchee awakes as Western ‘dream town’ in Sunset Magazine

WENATCHEE — Uh-oh. Our secret is out.

Wenatchee has been named as one of Sunset Magazine’s “20 Western Dream Towns” as part of the publication’s on-going series of Best Places to Live 2017. The 12-page spread on the 20 towns appears in the February issue.

On the list, Wenatchee joined high-profile cities such as Reno, Nevada; Santa Rosa, California; Ventura, California; Provo, Utah; Boise, Idaho; Scottsdale, Arizona; and others.

Actually, Wenatchee is one of three runners-up in the article’s list of…