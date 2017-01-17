The Wenatchee World

Flood Watch issued January 17 at 12:51PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...RAIN AND SNOWMELT MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING ISSUES BEGINNING WEDNESDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF IDAHO AND WASHINGTON, INCLUDING THE

This Afternoon

Hi17° Wintry Mix Likely

Tonight

Lo16° Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo29° Wintry Mix Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi36° Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi34° Rain

Friday Night

Lo26° Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi35° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Wenatchee awakes as Western 'dream town' in Sunset Magazine

by Mike Irwin
WENATCHEE — Uh-oh. Our secret is out.

Wenatchee has been named as one of Sunset Magazine’s “20 Western Dream Towns” as part of the publication’s on-going series of Best Places to Live 2017. The 12-page spread on the 20 towns appears in the February issue.

On the list, Wenatchee joined high-profile cities such as Reno, Nevada; Santa Rosa, California; Ventura, California; Provo, Utah; Boise, Idaho; Scottsdale, Arizona; and others.

Actually, Wenatchee is one of three runners-up in the article’s list of…

