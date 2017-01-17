WHS Speech and Debate team competes at Gonzaga

SPOKANE — The WHS Speech and Debate team competed Jan. 5 and 6 in the 2017 Gonzaga University Conway Classic Speech and Debate tournaments.
Individual awards included:
Cassandra Noyd: second place, humorous interpretation; 11th place open congressional debate
Sebastian Pasion: ninth place, open congressional debate
…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.