Ice Storm Warning issued January 17 at 2:53PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS

...AREAS OF HEAVY ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY... .HEAVY PRECIPITATION OVERRUNNING A COLD LOW LEVEL AIR MASS ARRIVES THIS EVENING AND CONTINUES INTO WEDNESDAY BRINGING THE POTENTIAL FOR HOURS OF FREEZING RAIN... SLEET...AND SNOW. HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW IS A NEAR CERTAINTY. HEAVY ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL

This Afternoon

Hi19° Wintry Mix

Tonight

Lo19° Wintry Mix

Wednesday

Hi31° Freezing Rain then Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo29° Wintry Mix Likely then Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi36° Slight Chance Snow then Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi33° Rain/Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo26° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi33° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Wife of Pulse shooter arrested

by Stephanie AllenOrlando Sentinel
ORLANDO — The wife of the man behind the deadly terrorist attack at Pulse nightclub in Orlando was arrested Monday on charges stemming from the shooting that left 49 dead and dozens more injured, a law enforcement source told the Orlando Sentinel.

FBI agents arrested Noor Salman at her home outside San Francisco on charges of obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting by providing material support to a terrorist organization, the source said.

Salman, 30, is scheduled to make…

