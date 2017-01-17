Wife of Pulse shooter arrested

ORLANDO — The wife of the man behind the deadly terrorist attack at Pulse nightclub in Orlando was arrested Monday on charges stemming from the shooting that left 49 dead and dozens more injured, a law enforcement source told the Orlando Sentinel.

FBI agents arrested Noor Salman at her home outside San Francisco on charges of obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting by providing material support to a terrorist organization, the source said.

Salman, 30, is scheduled to make…