Wife of Pulse shooter arrested

ORLANDO — The wife of the man behind the deadly terrorist attack at Pulse nightclub in Orlando was arrested Monday on charges stemming from the shooting that left 49 dead and dozens more injured, a law enforcement source told the Orlando Sentinel.
FBI agents arrested Noor Salman at her home outside San Francisco on charges of obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting by providing material support to a terrorist organization, the source said.
Salman, 30, is scheduled to make…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.