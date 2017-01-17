Wild shoot 61 shots, beat Coquitlam

The Wenatchee Wild made quick work of the visiting Coquitlam Express during a rare British Columbia Hockey League Monday night game at Town Toyota Center.
The Wild fired 61 shots, 58 of which were saved by the Express keeper, and Wenatchee allowed just eight shots against in a 3-0 shutout of Coquitlam.
Jimmy O’Brien, Brendan Harris and AJ Vanderbeck scored the Wild goals.
Devin Cooley saved all eight shots sent his way and Wenatchee scored a goal on power play.
…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.