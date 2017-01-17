The Wenatchee World

Wild shoot 61 shots, beat Coquitlam

by By World sports staff
The Wenatchee Wild made quick work of the visiting Coquitlam Express during a rare British Columbia Hockey League Monday night game at Town Toyota Center.

The Wild fired 61 shots, 58 of which were saved by the Express keeper, and Wenatchee allowed just eight shots against in a 3-0 shutout of Coquitlam.

Jimmy O’Brien, Brendan Harris and AJ Vanderbeck scored the Wild goals.

Devin Cooley saved all eight shots sent his way and Wenatchee scored a goal on power play.

